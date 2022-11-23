Seahawks ‘fired up to be back’ at work following bye week

The Seattle Seahawks returned to practice on Monday following the bye week after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup in Munich, Germany. The schedule allowed the team to change up the workweek a bit and still allow for Thanksgiving Day off.

“Going back to work feels good to us, these guys are fired up to be back,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Tuesday. “They feel good, they feel strong, and in the walkthrough, they were bouncing all over the place. The schedule that we have this week will allow us to be fresh all of the way to Sunday. By the way, we are doing it and celebrating the holiday too.

“They’re anxious to get back at it and really test it – this is like starting the second half.”

And while everyone might be ready and raring to go, the coaching staff is well-versed in the proper way to resume activities after a long break.

“Yeah, yesterday we ran the guys and we worked them out in preparation for today. Today, we talked specifically about easing our way into the tempo, so we are taking extra time in individuals,” Carroll explained. “. . . We have a good week here that we can ramp it up, but there is always a little bit of concern coming off of the week. We asked our guys to be really active during the week and make sure that they stayed after it, but we still need to be careful today.”

The Seahawks practice Wednesday before breaking on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

