Seahawks fire two defensive coaches as Russell Wilson's uncertain offseason begins

The Seattle Seahawks are making changes, though the team's biggest question still remains. The team started its overhaul Tuesday, firing defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis.

The team announced both moves Tuesday. Norton served as the the team's defensive coordinator for four seasons. Curtis spent the past seven seasons with the Seahawks, working his way up from an assistant secondary coach to the team's defensive passing game coordinator.

The moves come after the worst season since quarterback Russell Wilson joined the team. Seattle went 7-10, the team's first losing season since 2011.

Seattle's defense, previously a strength, continued to struggle against the pass. The Seahawks' defense ranked 31st in passing yards allowed in both 2020 and 2021. The team also failed to generate a major pass rush, putting up the ninth-lowest sack total in the NFL in 2021.

Despite those issues, the Seahawks held opposing teams to 21.5 points per game, which ranked 11th.

Russell Wilson facing uncertain offseason with Seahawks

The two firings have little impact on Wilson, though they do show the Seahawks' willingness to make big changes this winter. Wilson was the subject of trade rumors last offseason. Wilson denied asking the team for a trade, though admitted he gave the team a list of teams to which he would like to be traded.

The Seahawks held on to Wilson and turned in their worst season in a decade. Prior to the team's Week 17 home game, Wilson stated he hoped it wouldn't be his last game in Seattle. Wilson led the team to a win in that game, and then another win in Week 18.

Wilson remains under contract with Seattle for two seasons. He will draw significant interest on the trade block, potentially bringing multiple first-round picks back to the Seahawks.

That is ... if the Seahawks are willing to go all in on their makeover. There's a big difference between firing two defensive coaches and trading a franchise quarterback.