Seahawks fire strength and conditioning staff, head trainer

Seahawks head strength and conditioning coach Chris Carlisle wasn’t the only member of the team’s strength staff to get let go this week.

Assistant strength and conditioning coaches Mondray Gee and Jamie Yanchar, and head trainer Donald Rich were also fired by the team this week, sources told PFT.

All four had been with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll for the entirety of his time in Seattle. Carlisle and Yanchar had followed Carroll to Seattle from USC in 2010. Gee had been with G.M. John Schneider in Green Bay and joined the staff when Schneider took the job after Carroll was hired, and Rich had been with the Seahawks since 2003 when he started as an intern on the training staff.

Though Seattle had dealt with many key injuries in recent seasons, it’s unclear exactly what the impetus for the changes were as the team didn’t have an inordinate number of players on injured reserve at the end of the year. Nevertheless, the moves represent a major overhaul of the team’s training staff.