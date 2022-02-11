Seahawks fire offensive line coach, promoting from within for replacement

The dam has finally burst and the coaching news is now streaming in fast for the Seattle Seahawks.

According to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, Seattle has fired offensive line coach Mike Solari.

The #Seahawks fired offensive line coach Mike Solari, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 11, 2022

Solari came in as the replacement for much-maligned former OL coach Tom Cable, but some of the same issues persisted during Solari’s four-year tenure, especially poor pass blocking. Seattle ranked near the bottom in most pass protection metrics during the 2021 campaign and were ranked No. 31 in the NFL around the middle of the season.

As for his replacement, the team is expected to promote from within. According to Michael Silver, run-game coordinator Andy Dickerson will take Solari’s place.

The Seahawks will promote run-game coordinator Andy Dickerson to OL coach, according to sources @BallySports https://t.co/9NpvEqV1xR — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) February 11, 2022

The long-standing imbalance between the emphasis on run blocking and pass protection may be endemic at this point – or perhaps it’s Pete Carroll we should be blaming rather than the offensive line coaches.

In any case, Dickerson has been with Seattle one year after spening nine seasons with the Rams.

The Seahawks are also reported to be hiring Sean Desai as associate head coach and Karl Scott as their defensive pass game coordinator.

Related

Seahawks hiring Sean Desai as defensive associate head coach

List