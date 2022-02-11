Seahawks fire offensive line coach, promoting from within for replacement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Seattle Seahawks
    Seattle Seahawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mike Solari
    American football coach

The dam has finally burst and the coaching news is now streaming in fast for the Seattle Seahawks.

According to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, Seattle has fired offensive line coach Mike Solari.

Solari came in as the replacement for much-maligned former OL coach Tom Cable, but some of the same issues persisted during Solari’s four-year tenure, especially poor pass blocking. Seattle ranked near the bottom in most pass protection metrics during the 2021 campaign and were ranked No. 31 in the NFL around the middle of the season.

As for his replacement, the team is expected to promote from within. According to Michael Silver, run-game coordinator Andy Dickerson will take Solari’s place.

The long-standing imbalance between the emphasis on run blocking and pass protection may be endemic at this point – or perhaps it’s Pete Carroll we should be blaming rather than the offensive line coaches.

In any case, Dickerson has been with Seattle one year after spening nine seasons with the Rams.

The Seahawks are also reported to be hiring Sean Desai as associate head coach and Karl Scott as their defensive pass game coordinator.

Related

Seahawks hiring Sean Desai as defensive associate head coach

List

Seahawks pick 2 local prospects in this post-Senior Bowl mock draft

Recommended Stories