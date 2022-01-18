Seahawks fire defensive coaches Ken Norton Jr. and Andre Curtis

The @Seahawks relieved Ken Norton Jr. and Andre Curtis of their duties this afternoon. https://t.co/yPjHy6VXo7 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) January 18, 2022

After an unsuccessful 2021 campaign, the Seattle Seahawks parted ways with a couple of defensive coaches on Tuesday, the first staff-trimming moves of the offseason so far.

Seattle announced it has officially relieved defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis of their duties with the Seahawks.

The moves were expected and first reported by Bob Condotta and Adam Jude of the Seattle Times.

Norton began his coaching career under Pete Carroll in 2004 at USC and first joined the Seahawks staff as a linebackers coach in 2010. After five seasons in Seattle, he signed on with Oakland as the defensive coordinator for the Raiders. He held his current position with Seattle for the last four years.

Curtis started his stint in Seattle as the assistant secondary coach before he was promoted to defensive backs coach in 2017. He has been the Seahawks’ defensive passing game coordinator since 2018.

