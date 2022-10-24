Seahawks finally favorites for Week 8 showdown with the Giants

It’s official. The 2022 Seahawks can no longer be ignored. Following Sunday’s win over the Chargers, they’re back over .500 and hold first place in the NFC West.

For the last several weeks Seattle has been considered the underdog against their opponent, but that’s about to change. According to the opening odds at Tipico Sportsbook, the Seahawks are favored by 2.5 points for next week’s game against the Giants.

The Giants are 6-1 this season, having found new life under first-year head coach Brian Daboll. A finally-healthy Saquon Barkley hasn’t hurt either – leads the NFL in yards per scrimmage. While they look dramatically different than they have the last few years, it’s possible they’re due for a letdown. Most of the Giants’ wins this year have been in close games and aside from the Bears they haven’t beaten anyone by more than a touchdown.

As for the 4-3 Seahawks, they’re playing with house money and the Broncos’ draft picks. They have the best rookie class to come along in a decade and a surprise star at quarterback with Geno Smith. Their defense has also dramatically improved over the last few weeks.

Put it another way, this could be a low-key excellent game and potential playoff preview.

