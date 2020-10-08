Seahawks fill the stands by celebrating Washington high school football originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Marques Tuiasosopo. Budda Baker. Myles Jack. Lawyer Milloy. Reggie Williams. Jonathan Stewart.

Those are just a few of the all-time great players in Washington high school football history.

The state of Washington has churned out some great high school players who would go on to find even more success in the college football world, and in many cases, the NFL as well.

Washington is also home to one of the best teams in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks, led by MVP candidate quarterback Russell Wilson.

Football in the Northwest is special.

To honor the great tradition of high school football in the state of Washington, the Seahawks have long displayed a monument of sorts in the concourse that features the helmets of all the teams in the state.

Washington high school football helmets displayed at #Seahawks Centurylink Stadium pic.twitter.com/maa40uEZiQ — Casey Phillips (@caseyreporting) December 28, 2014

But this season, the 'Hawks have taken that tribute to the next level.

With no fans allowed in the stands, the Seahawks needed a way to fill the seats. So they turned to their high school tradition.

Taking up sections 108, 109, and 110, the Seahawks erected a mural to pay respects to their fans and the high schools around Washington.

Section 109 features many of the seats draped in white to create the No.12, a homage to the 12s, aka the incredible Seattle fanbase.

On either side of the giant 12 are hundreds of high school jerseys from around the state, many of which feature the No.12.

According to Todd Milles of SBLIVE, approximately 150 schools sent jerseys to Seattle ahead of the Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. While many of the jerseys feature the No.12, some feature the No. 3 to honor Russell Wilson, while others show No. 54 to honor Bobby Wagner.

The tribute to high school football also happens to sit on the 50-yard-line opposite the TV cameras. Meaning when Sunday Night Football rolls into town this weekend, many of the great schools from across the state may see their jersey on TV while the Seahawks are marching down the field.

The simple gesture from the Seahawks means a lot to the kids that wear those colors.

Hopefully, when fans are allowed back into CenturyLink Field, the team finds a way to keep those jerseys on display somewhere in the stadium.

You never know, a kid playing at one of those schools in 2020 could end up on the Seahawks roster in the future.

In fact, J.T. Tuimoloau of Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, WA is currently the No.1 rated high school prospect in the country for the class of 2021.

With offers from Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, and Oregon, among others, Tuimoloau has a bright future ahead of him.

Odds are he will be on the turf at CenturyLink Field in the future... hopefully in a Seahawks Uniform.