Seahawks fear Bruce Irvin tore his ACL

Linebacker Bruce Irvin‘s second stint with the Seahawks may be a brief one.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Seahawks fear Irvin tore his ACL during Sunday night’s victory over the Patriots. He’s having more tests done on Monday to confirm those fears.

Irvin was injured in the fourth quarter of the 35-30 win. He had two tackles and a hit on Cam Newton before getting hurt. He had three tackles, two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss against Atlanta in the opener.

First-round pick Jordyn Brooks, 2019 third-rounder Cody Barton, 2019 fifth-rounder Ben Burr-Kirven and D'Andre Walker are in-house options for a boost in playing time as long as Irvin is out of action.

