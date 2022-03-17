Seahawks fans vote for Malik Willis to replace Russell Wilson at QB in 2022

The NCAA tournament begins today, so a lot of sports fans are in the mood for brackets. When it comes to the Seahawks, the talk is all about who their next franchise quarterback will be to replace Russell Wilson, who’s now officially with the Broncos. To find out which QB is the most popular option to start the 2022 season for Seattle, we decided to conduct a series of polls using our Seahawks Wire Twitter account.

First, among potential free agent QB signings, former 49ers starter Colin Kaepernick won our poll by a wide margin.

Then, Gardner Minshew of the Eagles (and formerly Washington State) dominated the vote for potential 2022 trade targets at QB.

Next, Liberty QB prospect Malik Willis crushed the competition in our poll of the top options in the 2022 NFL draft class.

Then, Drew Lock won the vote among internal candidates.

Finally, we put up the winners of each bracket against eachother. Malik Willis came out on top there.

It’s probably worth noting that Twitter is only one fairly toxic social media platform and not necessarily representative of the fanbase as a whole. Still, it’s instructive for letting us know how a certain group feels about the team’s options after dealing Wilson to Denver.

