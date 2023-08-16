Seahawks fans slam Cardinals' L.J. Collier for 'wasn't my type of place' Seattle comment

Some comments from Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman L.J. Collier have landed him in hot water with fans of his previous team.

Earlier this week, Collier, who signed with the Cardinals in the offseason after playing with the Seattle Seahawks for the first four seasons of his career, said of his former team:

"Those were great people there – great coaches, great organization and great teammates. It just didn’t fit for me, man. It just wasn’t my type of system and my type of place. I tried my hardest to make it work but as you guys know, sometimes places and things don’t work so onto the next one. I feel like I’ve made a home here and I feel like I’m going to prove the next couple weeks that I am worthy of the first-round pick I was a couple years ago, and that we have a chance here to be great."

The "wasn't my type of place" comment from Collier, a former first-round pick of the Seahawks', particularly rankled Seattle fans, who took to social media to slam the defensive lineman, who struggled during his time with the Cardinals' NFC West opponent.

L.J. Collier was slammed by Seattle Seahawks fans for his comments:

L.J. Collier was selected No. 29 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

You got to be kidding me 😂😂😂😂 — Bryant Worthing 🗯 (@BBOYWORTHING) August 15, 2023

I guess he didn’t like rain. Hope he likes 110° weather. I

Love Seattle. We’ll do fine without him. — seattlejohn (@seattlejohn) August 16, 2023

One of numerous head scratcher draft choices Carroll and Schneider have made. — Mike Burgess (@cedardad52) August 15, 2023

I don’t understand why it’s necessary to dump on the city you left. Why not just be happy with your new team and leave it at that? — SJ (@Jen_SJ) August 15, 2023

A dysfunctional and poorly disciplined player WOULD feel more comfortable in a poorly run org. This checks out! — Pepe Silvia (@mr_woodchuck_) August 15, 2023

BUST!pure and simple — The Autumn Wind (@CurtBenjamins) August 16, 2023

The field wasn’t his kind of place either. Hardly set foot on it. — Jack (@jtullis05) August 16, 2023

🤡 — Shane Mosher (@Mosher13S) August 15, 2023

He was a bust and still is a bust. — Still Just a Ghost (@509KingofKingx2) August 15, 2023

What a waste. — XleeXercell (@PercelSlee) August 15, 2023

Wish him all the best and hope for good production for Arizona, but he was a bust. No way around it. — Serg ⚒️ (@mr_p_floyd) August 15, 2023

yo what...?😂 genuinely... what? a place where you gotta compete and be better than the next guy to get playing time? a place where the HC embraces his players to be themselves?? ok bruh... 💀 good luck out there — David Pugh (@TheOneDavidPugh) August 15, 2023

Never played, never off the the inactive list, Hawks will be fine without him. — •/Andrew\• (@AJ_Town33) August 16, 2023

Good luck to him, but I can’t say we’ll miss him in seattle. Was one of those picks that was really criticized and then all those critics were proved right. He plays hard, gives his all but just couldn’t produce on the field — Joseph Hanson (@Joedidthis) August 15, 2023

The guy didn’t work out in Seattle because he didn’t work. — Prime Time Quesadilla (@SkiffFeldspar) August 16, 2023

