Seahawks fans share mixed reactions to close win over Cleveland

The Seahawks are in first place in the NFC West, they’re in line for the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and they look ready to make a deep postseason run for the first time in eight years. Following Seattle’s win over the Browns at Lumen Field, the team stands at 5-2 and appears to be one of the league’s true contenders this season.

Seahawks players are of course thrilled. As for the fans, their reactions have been a little bit more mixed. While some are feeling a Super Bowl run, others are not feeling too convinced by what was a very close game. Here’s what the 12s are tweeting after Sunday’s win.

the problem with #Seahawks #throwback uniforms is we are never going to be happy with anything else #NFL — jim schmotzer (@faithfulskeptic) October 30, 2023

It’s embarrassing that a game v the Browns was so close…#Seahawks — Kate Diaz (@KateDiazSEA) October 30, 2023

I think @Seahawks fans need to remember this is the fifth youngest team in the NFL. They’re going to make mistakes and frustrate you which they did for much of today. But, wow! What a win. Teams talk about building off a win. Today’s game was that kind of win. pic.twitter.com/5KuV6yK4zv — Mike Gastineau (@gasman206) October 29, 2023

I don’t know what has happened to this fanbase. They have become miserable refusing to enjoy the little moments, the stepping stones this team takes, growing with the team and most importantly relishing a win! #Seahawks . https://t.co/CK4smBUm9H — Ninja (@hawksninja) October 30, 2023

#Seahawks fans everywhere reminding the #FTTB fans we're in 1st place in the division. pic.twitter.com/ukLMj2caC5 — Cake bowl licka (@LyfeLessons662) October 30, 2023

There is no accountability other than no playoffs for the officials. They should be fined for their blatant incompetence. Horrible calls in the @Seahawks game nearly cost us a game!! #Seahawks https://t.co/qN0RVjiZ6u — DroptheMike (@HdMikebolin) October 30, 2023

#IDontWantToOverreactBUT the #Seahawks are going on a Super Bowl run, Seahawks defense is young and playing out of their minds, JSN is going to start shredding defenses, K9 and Charbornett are becoming a ELITE duo, 2nd in the NFC behind the FRAUD eagles, we going for 1st in NFC — DTN (@dylantneedham) October 30, 2023

“How does it feel to wake up and be first place in the NFC West?” #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/R75Ml7FUwq — Dr. Ball Knower (@seeeeaaaahawks) October 30, 2023

#Seahawks second Half D didn’t give up a TD against the Giants, Bengals and Browns. What is crazier is our second half Offence has been filled with 3 and outs and turnovers in that period. The D has shown serious grit when they’ve been kept on the field! — 12 Talk Podcast (@12TalkPod) October 30, 2023

I’m done with y’all holdin Geno to an unrealistic standard. Especially Seattle fans, it’s pathetic. No one talks about the impeccable, elite throws he makes in clutch situations. Most notably, the touchdown to Lockett and JSN today. GIVE THE MAN HIS CREDIT @GenoSmith3 #Seahawks — Hawk (@seahawksGS7) October 30, 2023

The most impressive part of the #Seahawks game last night. Myles Garrett was a non factor in the game (bar one sack). A terrific performance from the OLine yesterday. — Daragh Maher (@MahersBar) October 30, 2023

Pump the brakes y’all.. The fanbase will burn him at the stake once he faces adversity an starts the learning process in the NFL.. no dog in yalls fight #GoHawks #12s #Seahawks @RamonKaylaWill — Coach A (@GreatnessVB) October 30, 2023

The #Seahawks saving the sporting weekend again! Gutsy win, Geno not playing great but 5-2 going along nicely #12s #nfl — Paul Ricci (@RicciTRFC) October 30, 2023

Geno writing his own incredible story. A staple of studs in the RB corp. Same with the WR’s, an eclectic range of elite talent and skills. A physical, hungry, fast, nasty D. Pete and John making it work again… AND they do this. Yes, “I’m in” like always. Go #Seahawks! #GoHawks https://t.co/aBTodaZILu — Zeke (@ZekeDaHefe) October 30, 2023

Spot on, if Geno wasn’t forced to throw 37 times against the number one defense in the NFL when the run was working early it probably wouldn’t even be a discussion. Especially because in many statistics Geno’s not an issue whatsoever behind a patchwork OL. Go #Seahawks! #GoHawks — Zeke (@ZekeDaHefe) October 30, 2023

Incredible! Never expected this at the start of the season. Despite the wins, #Seahawks have some serious issues. 5 giveaways in the last two games. Too many critical penalties. Poor third down performance on both sides of the ball. Hope they can tighten up down the stretch. — Daniel Bastaja (@kupac1) October 30, 2023

Saying hello fellow hawk fans!!! GREAT WIN!!!! It’s a goood day!!! pic.twitter.com/XIBEIZH3ep — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) October 29, 2023

VERY lucky Metcalf wasn't called for holding on that play. Anyway, it may not have been a pretty win, but we'll take it. They managed to get it done when it counted the most! Who da thunk, at this point in the season, that the #Seahawks would be #1 in the NFC West? 😀👍💪 — Daniel Bastaja (@kupac1) October 30, 2023

5-2 and Geno looks nowhere near as good as last year. Building nicely #Seahawks #12s #GoHawks — Taylor Gurney (@TaylorGurney7) October 30, 2023

My initial thought about how the #Seahawks can beat the Ravens, is they have to get Frank Clark up to speed. 3years of watching Darrel Taylor not be able to maintain contain on read options. For the Ravens, that alone is enough to win a game. — Taylor (@Taylor_Bauer11) October 30, 2023

i want to say this is convincing but the offense needs to pick it up. can’t be relying to score on the first drive every game than go missing after. other than that, LFG SEAHAWKSSSS #Seahawks ( i almost had 5 heart failures today tho) — TwoWaySpike (@5209Vs) October 30, 2023

Devon Witherspoon is one of the best corners in the NFL, in 5 games he has:

31 tackles

2 tfl's

2 sacks

1 int.

1 td

8 pd's (tied 5th) This is a rookie corner that some thought went to high, glad Seattle got him #Seahawks #NFL — Seahawks (5-2) (@scaryseahawk) October 30, 2023

My heart rate during the @Seahawks game today. You can see the spike when we scored early, followed by the pit of despair when we fell behind, followed by the spike when we scored again right at the end and won. Who needs cardio when one has #Seahawks games? #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/UiguxMlIdo — Kate O'Hare 💙💚 (@KateOHareWrites) October 30, 2023

