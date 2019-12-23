Seahawks fans send well wishes to Chris Carson, C.J. Prosise

An awful day for the Seattle Seahawks just got worse.

If a 27-13 home loss for the Seahawks (11-4) to the Arizona Cardinals (5-9-1) didn't ruin their weekend, season-ending injuries to their starting and backup running backs certainly did. 

Head coach Pete Carroll said Sunday that both Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (broken arm) will miss the rest of the season, including playoffs and next week's pivotal Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC West Divisional Title. 

Starting running back Chris Carson injured his hip sometime in the second quarter. His last carry went for seven yards with 8:18 remaining in the first half and he played the following series without a carry. He finished the game with 40 yards rushing on eight carries and one reception for 20 yards. 

While filling in for Carson, backup running back C.J. Prosise broke his arm shortly before halftime. He finished the game with four carries for 14 yards. 

Former Seahawks running back Mike Davis tweeted out his support of his former teammates.

Following the injury news, the support was loud for both players.

