Seahawks fans send well wishes to Chris Carson, C.J. Prosise

An awful day for the Seattle Seahawks just got worse.

If a 27-13 home loss for the Seahawks (11-4) to the Arizona Cardinals (5-9-1) didn't ruin their weekend, season-ending injuries to their starting and backup running backs certainly did.

Head coach Pete Carroll said Sunday that both Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (broken arm) will miss the rest of the season, including playoffs and next week's pivotal Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC West Divisional Title.

Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) are OUT for Week 17, per Pete Carroll. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) December 23, 2019

It sounds like Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise are OUT for the remainder of the season. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) December 23, 2019

Starting running back Chris Carson injured his hip sometime in the second quarter. His last carry went for seven yards with 8:18 remaining in the first half and he played the following series without a carry. He finished the game with 40 yards rushing on eight carries and one reception for 20 yards.

While filling in for Carson, backup running back C.J. Prosise broke his arm shortly before halftime. He finished the game with four carries for 14 yards.

Former Seahawks running back Mike Davis tweeted out his support of his former teammates.

I hate to see my homies get hurt @ccarson_32 @Prosisely_22 @pennyhendrixx prayers up — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) December 23, 2019

Following the injury news, the support was loud for both players.

😔😩😢 @ccarson_32 get better my guy great season you balled out for sure! https://t.co/aM59GNcX6D — Ronny Rufflez (@DJKero17) December 23, 2019

Chris Carson done for the year 😔😔. Thank you @ccarson_32 for all you have done. — Dee (@diarmuid_meade) December 23, 2019

@Prosisely_22 I'm so sorry!!!

💚💙💚💙💚💙💚💙💚

Hope you heal quickly!!!



— Leighanna Greshock (@Deekerlee) December 23, 2019

Praying for @ccarson_32



Love you big dude and can't wait to see you healthy again!



— Seahawks will be the 1 seed (@SpaceForceLT) December 23, 2019

