Seahawks fans react to Russell Wilson getting booed at Storm game

WNBA legend Sue Bird is calling it a career, having played nearly 20 years, making 13 All-Star teams and winning four championships. Bird played her last game yesterday at Climate Pledge Arena. She goes out as the greatest athlete in Seattle history and a lot of people gave her shoutouts on social media as well as a video tribute during the game.

One of the well-known athletes who shared a message for Bird was former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Apparently when his image came on-screen at the game, he got booed by the fans in attendance. Here’s how Seattle fans are reacting.

They just booed Russell Wilson inside of Climate Pledge 😂 — Russell Brown (@russbrwn) August 7, 2022

My favorite part at @S10Bird's last game was when they played a pre-recorded video message from @DangeRussWilson and 18,100 people booed that 🤡 — Chris Culler (@chrisculler) August 8, 2022

Good and I hope it’s foreshadowing for things to come on MNF. @DangeRussWilson is a liar and fraud because of the way he never took ownership for the teams struggles. He not elite and his legacy will never be that of Tom Brady. Ever. pic.twitter.com/LHApaY4Nj3 — Bary Roy  (@baryroynews) August 8, 2022

Wow. @DangeRussWilson was booed at @ClimateArena when he appeared in the Sue Bird tribute video. Is this a sign of week 1?? — Sonicsman 🇺🇸 (@sonicsman) August 7, 2022

Anyone who boo's Russ is a fraud Seahawk's fan. I don't care. Franchises sell their soul to win a championship, ever! Give @DangeRussWilson a standing ovation. You don't have to root for Bronco's, but don't ever boo that man. Ask #childrenshospital. — Anthony (@Mcrusty7) August 7, 2022

And @DangeRussWilson was boo’d by the fans during Sue’s tribute video…. What a day!!! — Michael (@bigmicc16) August 7, 2022

Idgaf ab Russell Wilson being booed sorry — WAGGIE (@seatownletsride) August 8, 2022

Wilson’s Broncos will visit the Seahawks in Week 1 on Monday Night Football. It will be interesting to see what the reaction is at Lumen Field. Odds are no matter how it goes most Seattle fans will be missing Wilson a whole lot by midseason. It’s tough to blame them, though.

