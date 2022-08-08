Seahawks fans react to Russell Wilson getting booed at Storm game

Tim Weaver
·2 min read
In this article:
WNBA legend Sue Bird is calling it a career, having played nearly 20 years, making 13 All-Star teams and winning four championships. Bird played her last game yesterday at Climate Pledge Arena. She goes out as the greatest athlete in Seattle history and a lot of people gave her shoutouts on social media as well as a video tribute during the game.

One of the well-known athletes who shared a message for Bird was former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Apparently when his image came on-screen at the game, he got booed by the fans in attendance. Here’s how Seattle fans are reacting.

Wilson’s Broncos will visit the Seahawks in Week 1 on Monday Night Football. It will be interesting to see what the reaction is at Lumen Field. Odds are no matter how it goes most Seattle fans will be missing Wilson a whole lot by midseason. It’s tough to blame them, though.

