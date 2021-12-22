Seahawks fans, observers call out questionable officiating in loss to Rams

The Seahawks got a royal shafting from the NFL this week. First, the league office pushed back their matchup with the Rams by two days, which allowed LA to get several key players back off their COVID-19 list while Seattle lost several to an outbreak of their own.

Then, Shawn Hochuli’s officiating crew made a number of questionable to outright horrible calls in tonight’s 20-10 loss for Seattle. Now, Seahawks fans and impartial observers alike are calling out the refs on Twitter. Here’s what they’re saying.

I know bad calls happen all the time, but #Seahawks were dealt some really BAD calls tonight. — 🏞📺Laurie Kransky (@LaurieKransky) December 22, 2021

ROBBED #Seahawks Defense played their hearts out this season. What a damn shame. — Jules (@onerarejewel7) December 22, 2021

@NFL fix your refs. How do they miss that. Refs vs @Seahawks all game. Absolutely brutal. — . (@thesp0rtsfan) December 22, 2021

I think it would be appropriate to refer to this game for the rest of our lifetimes as the ‘SoFi Screwjob’ @NFL #Seahawks — Lewis Stickley (@Metemporary) December 22, 2021

Don’t mind losing, but not at the hand of the officials. Just a bad taste in my mouth. Anyways, #Seahawks finally have a losing season. Once Russ got hurt it was pretty inevitable, hopefully this leads to the big changes we need! — Shea Berend (@sheadawgy) December 22, 2021

Man, #Seahawks got Fd tonight. My gosh. That holding penalty against Kupp and no PI at the end… Welcome to the #Lions treatment! Seattle Seahawks just got #Lionized. — Roy McAvoy (@i_chugs) December 22, 2021

Nah men. Seahawks were robbed tonight #Seahawks — Black Beatle (@KingNonie) December 22, 2021

I know there's a lot of crime in LA but @DallasDeejay just got robbed in front of EVERYONE #GoHawks #12s #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/narBvXkG9Q — Timbø $lice™ (@MMmvp56) December 22, 2021

@nflcommish there should be #parity above all else in competitive sports but it's growing apparent that this leagued is #rigged for the big market teams or for the Vegas bottom-line. I don't see why anyone watches this shit anymore. #rams #seahawks #nfl — Deiradinn (@deiradinn) December 22, 2021

There needs to be more consistency in the officiating. This is BS #Seahawks #SEAvsLAR — JEHR (@JEHRSooooboujie) December 22, 2021

Way too much rigging going on recently. The #seahawks game was ridiculous. Hopefully the NFL’s likelihood to rig certain games will be factored into to any future picks. Thank you at least to the #eagles for giving us that push. — IIIIIIIIII (@JackStratiff) December 22, 2021

It's going to be really hard to beat the refs and the @NFL against the Rams this season …#Seahawks

What did the @Seahawks do to the NFL so they get screwed like this every fucking season ? — Vlad (@onkel_av) December 22, 2021

The refs obviously wanted the Rams to win that game. Along with the @NFL. What a fucking joke.#GoHawks #Seahawks — Hawk 'n' Roll Songbird (@R_n_RSongbird) December 22, 2021

The NFL screwed the Seahawks from the get go, but these calls continue to add to the fire…. At the same time, Russell Wilson has become a snake oil salesman, can’t backup his words anymore #Seahawks — John Schlilaty (@johnschlilaty) December 22, 2021

Seahawks VS Rams is rigged/scripted. The Refs are making the Seahawks look bad on the field, and the fact that the D.J. Dallas catch should had been pass interference but was never called but instead a Unsportsmanlike Conduct on D.J. Dallas.#Rigged#Seahawks#SEAvsLAR — Arbiter (Thel Vadam) (@thel_arbiter) December 22, 2021

I watch the #Seahawks every week and I don’t always expect to win. Because that’s football, on any given Sunday (read: Tuesday). But when the @NFLOfficiating teams are inequitable such as they were tonight, it reminds me that the @NFL is just another corrupt big business. https://t.co/GKBkbsYcnW — Bam (@HawkBam7) December 22, 2021

I can’t believe wtf I just witnessed in this #Seahawks game 😳 WOOOOW these refs — DK Metcalf’s baby momma (@blackgirlcodess) December 22, 2021

Not upset, not surprised at that game. Once the COVID rules written out clearly before the season started were bent in half by moving the game instead of the Rams forfeiting it, you knew the fix was in & the #Seahawks had no chance. NFL got what they want. What can you do? — Elwood (@ElwoodBruise) December 22, 2021

When your season hinges on you getting a call, you probably weren’t doing anything with it anyway. Brutal missed call but after a decade of miraculous #Seahawks comebacks and clutch finishes, we finally had a year where the pendulum swung the other way and everything went wrong — Craig R (@CFR624) December 22, 2021

The refs in the Seattle game just changing the game with a made up holding on a 3rd and 10. Sean Hochuli as an absolute clown and this crew is a disgrace. — Alex Plavin (@amplavin) December 22, 2021

Hochuli’s crew had called more penalties than any other NFL officiating team leading into this game so of course this no-call makes all the sense https://t.co/6PziTMOakT — Lydia Cruz (@TheLydiaCruz) December 22, 2021

Next time someone says there's no such thing as nepotism, tell them about Shawn Hochuli. — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) December 22, 2021

I’m sorry but the deep officiating in the Seattle Rams game has been horrendous. Big game changing calls on holding and pass interference that have not even been close to being right. Hard to imagine officials being that far off. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) December 22, 2021

