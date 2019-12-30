Seahawks fans not buying explanation of no call on pass interference

With under a minute remaining in a crucial Sunday night matchup between the Seahawks and 49ers, Seattle had the ball in the redzone with a chance to win.

On third-and-goal, Russell Wison targeted tight end Jacob Hollister.

Booth ref: "He's clearly got him grabbed...significantly hindering the receiver. This should be a booth review. I'm surprised they haven't stopped the game." 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/90HrDFuKb7 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) December 30, 2019

Pass interference? Sure seemed like it.

Had the call been made, the Seahawks would have gotten the ball on the two-yard line with first-and-goal, rather than only having one more chance on fourth-and-goal.

Following the game, Senior VP of officiating Al Riveron spoke about why the play wasn't reviewed.

Senior VP of officiating Al Riveron on non-PI call against Hollister:



"Well, we actually looked at it here in New York. We had a great look. ... What we see is the offensive player come in and initiate the contact on the defensive player. ... The defender then braces himself." pic.twitter.com/wo5LNaTRgq



— Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) December 30, 2019

Social media did not agree with his assessment.

Braces himself by grabbing the jersey and preventing a potential game winning catch, way to blow the game of the year — Brendon Eckrich (@BrendonEckrich) December 30, 2019

Since when is a bear hug "bracing" — Laureland (@sg_hardy) December 30, 2019

Many verified accounts took the side of the Seahawks fans in real-time too.

Another pass interference no-call that wasn't reviewed could have cost Seattle that game.



The exact play the NFL setup the rule to use for a review under 2 minutes.



NFL blew it again.







— Andrew Doak (@AndrewDoak_WWL) December 30, 2019

The 49ers committed obvious, blatant pass interference that the officials missed -- exactly the kind of missed call that instant replay review of pass interference was supposed to prevent -- and the booth never signaled for it to be reviewed. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) December 30, 2019

To clarify: Even though #Seahawks did not have a timeout left, because it was under two minutes left, there should have been a booth review of defensive pass interference. — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) December 30, 2019

Also, had the Seahawks won, the New Orleans Saints would have earned a bye. So once again, the Seahawks were on the wrong side of pass interference.

Fittingly, the Saints come out on the wrong end of pass interference replay review again. https://t.co/EmqGa7EgxR — Kevin Pelton (@kpelton) December 30, 2019

Ugh.

Seahawks fans not buying explanation of no call on pass interference originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest