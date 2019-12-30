Seahawks fans not buying explanation of no call on pass interference

Dylan Mickanen

With under a minute remaining in a crucial Sunday night matchup between the Seahawks and 49ers, Seattle had the ball in the redzone with a chance to win. 

On third-and-goal, Russell Wison targeted tight end Jacob Hollister.

Pass interference? Sure seemed like it.

Had the call been made, the Seahawks would have gotten the ball on the two-yard line with first-and-goal, rather than only having one more chance on fourth-and-goal.

Following the game, Senior VP of officiating Al Riveron spoke about why the play wasn't reviewed. 

Social media did not agree with his assessment.

Many verified accounts took the side of the Seahawks fans in real-time too.

Also, had the Seahawks won, the New Orleans Saints would have earned a bye. So once again, the Seahawks were on the wrong side of pass interference. 

Ugh.

 

