Seahawks fans are masterfully trolling this 49ers long snapper on Twitter

The Seahawks missed out on the playoffs this year, but fans did get a pretty satisfying consolation prize at the end of the season. Their most bitter rivals, the 49ers advanced all the way to the Super Bowl only to blow a 10-point lead to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs again and lose in overtime. For an encore, head coach Kyle Shanahan has fired their defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who was the only assistant who actually did his job well the whole season, including the Super Bowl.

The meltdown even extends to their special teams unit, which got destroyed by Kansas City on Sunday night. Now, their extremely online long snapper is busy tweeting through it. Earlier this week he shared this sad post complaining about Seahawks fans talking trash to him, taking a swipe at Eagles fans along the way.

I live in seahawk minds rent free. How are you guys somehow more pathetic than the eagles fan base? Trolling the long snapper after a Super Bowl loss truly shows how sad you guys are 😂 — Taybor Pepper (@TayborSnapping) February 14, 2024

We’ll give you three guesses for what happened next, but odds are you’re only going to need one. Seattle, Philly and other random fans around the NFL are rallying to dunk on Pepper in his mentions. Here are some of our favorite replies.

hang the banner lil bro pic.twitter.com/pMRK43l7oq — always correct sports takes (@joelmvpeiid) February 14, 2024

No team is more online than the 49ers lmao — Dirty Osprey (@Seahawk_NFL) February 14, 2024

Until this very minute, I'd never heard of you. Within the next sixty seconds, I will completely forget you. — Bobby Read (@BobbyRead) February 14, 2024

I literally already forgot his name — Charles Esq. Dutton (@Beau_flecks) February 14, 2024

CRY ABOUT IT — 𝕆𝕨𝕖𝕟 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬 ȶɦɛ 𝑺𝒆𝒂𝒉𝒂𝒘𝒌𝒔 (@Sexmal33) February 14, 2024

this is very funny — Mets Vent (@metsventpage) February 14, 2024

Listen to the wise word of your teammate pic.twitter.com/F5z4q9dLxw — 수캐스트 (@Jayden_Ebi) February 14, 2024

Oh look, it’s a long snapper that wanted to troll with some sign language and now whines about people trolling him. In true 40-whiner fashion, just 🤌🏾 You’re the long snapper, which made you trolling DK even funnier. pic.twitter.com/0IEoMBQFN3 — MacDonaldsHouse (@TyGar22) February 14, 2024

There's No relax champ. No relax when I'm on Twitter. I'm on 10 until the second I close the app. You relax! — Cam (non ball knower) (@Camorooni) February 14, 2024

We had the exact same season

0 titles Enjoy the participation trophy of making the Super Bowl — 🎄Cloud🎄 (@Mr_FadedGlory) February 14, 2024

Try winning next time lol — Penis🇵🇸McPooPooFart (@McPooPooFart) February 14, 2024

YOOO TELL JUICE HAVE HIS WIFE WRITE THE OT RULES ON A JACKET NEXT TIME CTFUUUUUU pic.twitter.com/FF60CB38PE — سيد 💚🦅 (@CookedBy1K) February 14, 2024

Tweeting two paragraphs about a different fan days after losing the biggest game of your entire life: “I live in these fans head rent free 😂”. Excellent stuff man. Clearly not bothered at all. — J Crawford, score a 4 off the dribble 🇮🇪🤝🇵🇸 (@dadbodsrule1990) February 14, 2024

Did you just really use the “but I’m just the dishwasher” argument? You ain’t gotta put yourself out like that man. — Easley Like Sunday Morning (@TatteredHawk) February 14, 2024

Literally no one knows who you are lmao. You’re gonna be out of the league in two years. Playing the most expendable position. Enjoy selling cars bud — Captain Jack Sparrow (@RedBeardLUL) February 14, 2024

So how sad does that make you? If you’re such a hot shot and giving us poor little fans your attention lmfao you know this was your only shot to have any success and it’s gone and you’ll be cut by June — Banners (@SeahawkBanners) February 14, 2024

Hey bro appreciate you taking another L so I could hit chiefs Moneyline — Brendan (@Bdornblut) February 14, 2024

Hahaha can't take the heat ya glorified ball handler — Someguy9000 (@Someguy90002) February 14, 2024

trolling dk is what started it. maybe stay in a long snappers place😭🤣 — Izzy🥷🏽 (@YoshiBoii1102) February 14, 2024

Excuses excuses excuses 😂😂😂 this is the finding out part lol — Mando Gomez (@Mando_G710) February 14, 2024

Hahahaha cope-a-thon going well I see — Penix for President (@hawk_monster) February 14, 2024

Who are you?? BANG BANG CHOKE GANG!! — Michael (@michael_fangio) February 14, 2024

Congratulations. Your team and my team got the same amount of rings this year 0. 😂😂😂😂 here’s your participation for making it there pic.twitter.com/60UVmP9S0Y — Seahawks forever (@seahawksunited1) February 14, 2024

Stand on business my boy. — Everything Seahawks from Everywhere All at Once (@SeattleSeaThink) February 14, 2024

Lmao you lost and now your crying on twitter 🫵🫵🫵🫵🫵 L — wrinklybean287 (@wrinklybean287) February 14, 2024

buddy acting like he's been silent all this time. — Football 🔱 (@FunkytownGotcha) February 14, 2024

Arby’s called you’re late for your shift again — SeahawksLlama Taybor Pepper Bankruptcy Wisher (@seahawksllama) February 14, 2024

Not as sad as you bro! — Wine Mom (@winemom206) February 14, 2024

What time is the 49ers parade tomorrow? — guhlenn (@glennessey) February 14, 2024

Ahahahahahahahahhahagahahahahahahah — Jacob (@Jacob_Coffman92) February 14, 2024

So you trolled online and now you’re crying people are doing it back? Soft. — Viking Blader (@VikingBlader) February 14, 2024

That’s like having a ten point lead — Bill (@imbobbymudda69) February 15, 2024

Wait, who are you and why are you on my timeline? — that1scott (@grout_trout) February 14, 2024

This is embarrassing man — cleve (fully magnetic) (hydroponic arc) (@cleve989) February 14, 2024

Must be hard waiting 30 years to be relevant. — Nat (@seattle_boiii) February 14, 2024

I have more if you need it pic.twitter.com/zDIUdsPtiP — JP (@Jman5890) February 14, 2024

Aren’t you a little old to be dropping the “rent free?” Maybe use another emoji. — Jase (@CoffeeAndHoops) February 14, 2024

Bro can’t handle his feelings and went to tweet bout it lmao — Justin (@Justin28917093) February 15, 2024

brother you are tweeting at burners yelling at clouds…who’s rent free????? — 🥄spoon island🥄 (@SpoonIsland7) February 14, 2024

ME AND YOU HAVE THE SAME AMOUNT OF SUPER BOWL RINGS🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/LnPDzxQN9v — † 7 † (@RFABuddy) February 14, 2024

