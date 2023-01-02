Seahawks fans celebrate Week 17 win over Jets, talk playoff scenarios

The Seahawks finally got the job done on Sunday, beating the Jets at home and thus staying alive in the NFC Playoff race.

After losing five of their previous six games, Seattle fans are understandably feeling jubilant. Here’s what they’re tweeting about going into the last week of the season.

The Geno Smith Revenge Tour is complete.#Seahawks pic.twitter.com/q1vu7nAboM — Seahawks France (@SeahawksFrance) January 2, 2023

No matter what happens, this season has been 100x better than I had expected! #Seahawks #GoHawks — Taylor Gurney (@TaylorGurney7) January 2, 2023

The Seattle #Seahawks enter Week 18 needing help to make the playoffs. SEA has needed to win and get help in the final week on 7 occasions and made the playoffs only once (2003); and missed the postseason when they depended on other results in 1986, 1989, 1990, 1995, 2001 & 2017. — Ivan Urena (@Ivan_Urena1) January 2, 2023

Ugh. I hate the Vikings this morning…also…I said Week 2…Green Bay vs Bills/Chiefs. I’ve never wanted to be more wrong in my life but also love Green Bay. It’s a bittersweet week for this football sicko 🤣 #Seahawks — Sara ✌️💜 (@SaraSees) January 2, 2023

Fun game!! We really needed a fun game!! #Seahawks 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/R5TkHA5KcH — The Dalai Vala (@thedalaivala) January 2, 2023

I am a Detroit Lions fan this week. Dee-twah!!#Seahawks — Gyasi Ross (@BigIndianGyasi) January 2, 2023

You can tell me russ is having a bad year but idk, I think he doin alright 😏#seahawks — Cj (@BlandBread) January 2, 2023

When you ask the #Seahawks defence will they stop the run? pic.twitter.com/A5QvpzBwYu — Neil McGinnity (@NeilMcGinnity) January 2, 2023

Still not over the #Seahawks win last night! What a #victorymonday! — Alex Taylor (@MancWthAMvieCam) January 2, 2023

Whilst a win last night was awesome for us, I would rather have seen us lose, and have Drew Lock play a game next week. This season has already been a success, we've proved our point, though Russ did that for us after the season opener. We all good. #Seahawks — 👻 Wyleth's Soul of Steel 👻 (@badrpgplayer) January 2, 2023

MINN getting owned by GB today & SF escaping LV with a win, SF now #2 seed So, if that seeding stands & #Seahawks somehow sneak in, they get to go to SF & play Would’ve liked our chances vs MINN much more, even still slim Prob wouldn’t be much of a shot @ an upset vs SF#NFL — Seattle Dissidence 🏈 🇵🇷+🇲🇽 (@ant_banx) January 2, 2023

So next weekend @RupturedDuck WHATEVER HAPPENS, your 🦁 MUST destroy Dodgers & his Slackers next weekend….. to STOP them getting to the Play-Offs…. We beat 🐑 = #Seahawks IN….. We lose = #OnePride IN….. #AnyoneButPackers 💚💙💚💙💚💙 #GoHawks — Lord Seahawk (@MisterTeahawk) January 2, 2023

@benmaller @Eddieonfox As everybody knows, if the #Seahawks miss the playoffs, I'll cry my eyes out!! Will I be crying when the Lions at Packers game concludes? #GoPackGo — Craig S. C. Okajima (@ClaxtonOkajima) January 2, 2023

As a #Seahawks fan I’m so tired of Aaron rodgers — Pat.bizz (@pat_bizz) January 2, 2023

I was at the game today and it was so amazing good night #Seahawks and happy new year pic.twitter.com/0MgjvGVtg8 — C-HawksGirl (@CHawksGirl14) January 2, 2023

What a busy, crazy, and fun Seattle Sports Day as I witnessed a #Seahawks victory and then a #SeaKraken win! Shout out to Public transportation. I took the bus, light rail, and monorail to get to my destinations and back home again. pic.twitter.com/pr69SFf8F6 — Jeff (@Jome253) January 2, 2023

