Seahawks fans are calling for the return of Michael Bennett

With Seahawks defender Bruce Irvin out for the season with a torn ACL, Seattle is left scrambling to fill his void in the pass rush. It’s an even more daunting task with second-round pick Darrell Taylor out for at least three more games.

As Seattle looks to address an area that continues to be one of its biggest deficiencies on the roster, Seahawks fans are calling for the return of a familiar face: Michael Bennett.

A recent Talkin' Seahawks podcast which featured Bennett, gained some traction on the NBCS Northwest’s Twitter account overnight. “Why wouldn’t you sign him,” Dave “Softy” Mahler of KJR said.

Others begged Seattle to “bring him in NOW,” while one Twitter user urged Bennett and his mini shoulder pads to come out of retirement.

“I would love to end my career in Seattle,” Bennett told Seahawks Insider Joe Fann on the Talkin’ Seahawks podcast in March. “It’s not up to you, though. It’s up to the team.”

Nearly four months later, Bennett announced his retirement from the NFL after an 11-year career in which he won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks and became a prominent voice for on race and police brutality.

Bennett said he was at peace with his decision.

There’s no denying Bennett is one of the most iconic defenders of the Seattle Seahawks franchise and a key pass rusher for the Legion of Boom. In his five years in Seattle from 2013-17, Bennett recorded 39 sacks, made three Pro Bowls and helped lead the Seahawks in their lone Super Bowl win in 2013.

But could he actually un-retire and join the Seahawks? Ask Marshawn Lynch.

In 2017, Lynch came out of retirement to return to join his hometown Oakland Raiders.

After two seasons with the Raiders, Lynch planned to hang up his cleats for the second time in three years. That is, until the Seahawks called and offered Lynch some “chicken.” Beast Mode reunited with Seattle in December for the final three games of last season.

Bennett entertained the idea of a role with Seattle, similar to that of Irvin, when discussing the possibility of playing in 2020.

“I think it could be good,” he said in March. “It’s always good to have a good veteran defender that can help young guys. A lot of guys have skill in the NFL, but a lot of them don’t know how to study tape. Having a guy who knows how to study and could bring in some veteran leadership to go along with some great young talent, I would always think that’s a good idea.”

In his most recent NFL stint, Bennett posted 6.5 sacks in 2019 in 15 games split between the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys, a number that would have led the Seahawks last season. He had 9.0 sacks with the Philadelphia Eagles the year prior.

It’s not far-fetched to think Bennett could be on John Schneider’s speed dial too. But is he in shape and willing? That’s a question only Bennett can answer, but it’s safe to say the 12s are all for it.

