Seahawks fans calling for big changes after embarrassing loss to Bears

This one hit different. While the Seahawks’ failure today against the Bears was technically no more harmful than the other nine games they’ve lost in 2021, this one certainly feels like it’s going to make a much greater impact. Leading by 10 points entering the fourth quarter, Seattle appeared ready to cruise to a victory against another weak opponent. Chicago mounted a late comeback though and wound up winning 25-24, thanks in part to collapses in all three phases of the game.

Seahawks fans have officially had enough. Now they’re calling for coach Pete Carroll’s job and more. Here’s what they are saying.

I think I speak for all #Seahawks fans when I say that we need to get rid of pete carroll and replace him with urban Meyer, NOW! — 👍🏼 (@KidAndy24) December 27, 2021

That was absolutely embarrassing, #Seahawks are horrible. Time to blow it up and start over 😩 — Robbie Kollatt (@frkollatt4) December 27, 2021

Adrenaline rush addicts Pete and Russ. #12s are getting sick of their need for their fix. #Seahawks — DeeEm (@2Pups2ManyCats) December 27, 2021

@Seahawks this team is trash! #JohnSchneider has to go. @DangeRussWilson has to go. Let him choke away games somewhere else. #seahawks — James Windrow (@jameswindrow) December 27, 2021

Hey @PeteCarroll Multiple times this season you’ve said you need to find a way to be better. To find the answers to make the players better. BUT YOU HAVE NO ANSWERS. The only answer that we see is for you to graciously retire. Your schtick doesn’t cut it anymore. #Seahawks — Scott Callahan (@Cougahan) December 27, 2021

Russ is basically a waiver wire QB in fantasy now. I think I could easily talk to a therapist for 50 minutes about the #Seahawks, and probably I should. — Joel Perkins (@_joelperkins) December 27, 2021

This off season will be much more interesting than the actual season for the @Seahawks . Fascinated to see what will happen with the HC and Wilson, gut feeling is it’s one or the other, do not expect both to be back next season. #Seahawks — Sam (@MuFc_Sam92) December 27, 2021

As a seahawks fan since 1983 I cant wait to see next years reboot…new QB new HC new OC new DC new RB new K new EVERYTHING! Wilson hasnt won consecutive playoff GMS since 2015!!!! why are we hanging on to the memory of him…?#Seahawks — FresnoBob1981 (@Plissken1969C) December 27, 2021

#Seahawks need to rebuild and I'm genuinely excited to see what they do. — Jono (@jalbornoz91) December 27, 2021

As I mentioned before, there a lot of questions that need to be answered in the off season. I’m optimistic for the future of this team. Blue and green through and through. #Seahawks — The Fleezy (@the__fleezy) December 27, 2021

#seahawks have some soul searching. @DangeRussWilson had a tough year, but he’s HOF bound and no way am I giving up on him. Need a freaking O-LINE!!! For the love of everything good!! Need aggressive offensive play-calling. Need to sign Dunlap and Diggs yesterday!#gohawks — Justyn Smith (@pastorjustyn) December 27, 2021

The disconnect is huge. Do you get rid of 40 plus players or get rid of GM and HC and do from there. Either way or all of the above this offseason will be fun. #Seahawks — Craig Klemets (@Koachck) December 27, 2021

Yet ANOTHER game the #Seahawks arrogantly thought they had I guess. Keeping the pedal pressed to floor just isn’t something they’re capable of! 11 points in less than 2 minutes!!!! That’s supposed to be ACCEPTABLE?#Pathetic. — DeeEm (@2Pups2ManyCats) December 27, 2021

I’m no fair weather fan. I ride with my #Seahawks thru thick and thin. That also means I can be objectively critical as well. Russel Wilson has not been a good quarter back since his return from injury. The coaching staff needs to be imploded. We as fans, deserve better. Period. — Wyatt (@StuckerWyatt) December 27, 2021

Let's not forget about that big sack Russell Wilson took right before Meyers missed the field goal. #Seahawks #CHIvsSEA — A. Yu (@winniepoop0101) December 27, 2021

Me getting my hopes up at the beginning of a #Seahawks season. pic.twitter.com/Aioi1pMF4O — Kendall (@_kendallrjones_) December 27, 2021

#Seahawks Fire Pete now. Today. — Dan Dan the Sports Fan (@DanSports) December 27, 2021

Regardless, this will be the most interesting #Seahawks offseason I can ever remember. Probably since 2010 when Carroll arrived and immediately made loads of moves. — Tony Koch (@TKoch8) December 27, 2021

I don’t get it. At the end of last season you saw so much potential and grit in the #Seahawks and to start this season too. Then rumors started to get louder, injuries started to occur, and everything disappeared. This team is better than their record. Poor coaching decisions… — m_u_r_p_h_ (@jmurphPNW) December 27, 2021

Don’t be surprised if Goof and the Lions do the same thing to the #Seahawks next week. — Steckenrideordie (@tokelu74) December 27, 2021

@PNWSoul Did their simulations take into account how many games the #Seahawks just gave away? Today, Tennessee, New Orleans, Arizona (w/ Colt McCoy at QB), WFT, Pittsburgh. — George Tharalson (@gt1012) December 27, 2021

At this point, losing doesn't surprise me anymore… its expected now…. ESPN was right 5-12 season… #Seahawks #Early90sTeam pic.twitter.com/XG1Zjk7H7e — Lotek23 (@lotek23) December 27, 2021

That was painful. We made a 4-10 team look like the Chiefs, we made Jimmy look like Kelce. Norton had no answers, DK is a malcontent and it’s time to rebuild, a brutal all encompassing deconstruction of whatever we have become. #Seahawks — Stuart Harper Ⓥ (@stuartjharper) December 27, 2021

I wouldn’t be against a total cleaning of house. But preferably because Pete is my fave life coach ever, I’d can the GM, get another new O coordinator, trade Wilson for loads of picks and go from there. The issue is, who is your QB then? This QB class is weak. #Seahawks — Tony Koch (@TKoch8) December 27, 2021

FIRE THE ENTIRE ORGANIZATION AND PLAYERS!!! EVERY WEEK THIS TEAM HAS SHOWN US THAT IN FACT THEY CAN TRULY GET WORSE WHEN THEY ALREADY ARE DUMPSTER 🔥 #Seahawks #pathetic @Seahawks @DangeRussWilson — EVERYTHING SEATTLE 24/7 365 (@jayceee_29) December 27, 2021

Pete Carroll is done. The NFL has him figured out. He has got to go. #Seahawks — hing potter (he/him) (@hingdpotter) December 27, 2021

This season has just been crushing. #Seahawks — Hawks Northeast (@HawksNortheast) December 27, 2021

I love Pete Carroll, but he cannot return as the #Seahawks coach next year. — Mac Wilson (@mac_wilson19) December 27, 2021

#Seahawks lost to Colt McCoy, Taylor Heinicke, Nick Foles, Ben Roethlisberger, Jamies Winston this season. — soup for my family (@pocopride) December 27, 2021

Just a brutal loss at home for the @Seahawks. I wonder if Seattle will take part in Black Monday this go around. Big changes have to happen for Seattle. Pete and John — even Russ all need to be evaluated #Seahawks — Bary Roy (@baryroynews) December 27, 2021

Just fire everyone #Seahawks — The Rican Seattlite (@PuertoRicky206) December 27, 2021

Honestly, thanks for everything Pete and John but it’s time to go, pack you’re shit and good riddance. #Seahawks — “Bruce there it is” (@NazzysNephew) December 27, 2021

@Seahawks please fire everyone and let Russ go if he doesn't want to be here. Scrape it off and start over #seahawks — Greg Garrity (@Garrity73) December 27, 2021

What happened to Russell Wilson? Disaster since he came back. Bad games, can't make plays in the clutch. What can he get in the trade market? #Seahawks — Keith Naughton (@KNaughton711) December 27, 2021

Russell Wilson is not right.

At this point, he's the reason the #Seahawks are where they are. The plays are there, he's simply not making them. Period. — Birdman (@FearTheBeardPNW) December 27, 2021

is it time for the #Seahawks to move on from Pete Carroll? — ivan reña imnida (@eyevaughnszn) December 27, 2021

Only 2 ways to fix #Seahawks 1) Remove Pete Carroll and bring in new staff

2) Trade Russ and load up on picks / fresh blood I know what my preference is, but let's see what happens. — Dan Dahnert (@BadgerDan19) December 27, 2021

Its time to move on from Carroll this offseason and consider a trade of Russell, start over #seahawks — Isaac (@isaacfromFL) December 27, 2021

I like Pete but man this Seahawks team is really bad, 5-10 and losing to the bears with a third string quarterback at home is unacceptable, I really do hope for a change this offseason, #Seahawks #fanforlife — Townsend (@tkboeing777) December 27, 2021

