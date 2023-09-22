Seahawks fans are afraid of losing to Andy Dalton again

The Seahawks won’t face the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft this week, after all. Carolina quarterback Bryce Young has not practiced this week and all signs point to veteran backup Andy Dalton starting against Seattle in his place.

Normally a backup having to start over a top draft pick would be a good sign for the opponent. However, the Seahawks have a strange history facing backup quarterbacks during the Pete Carroll era – and it’s not a good one. Whether it’s Dalton or The Devil Himself Colt McCoy, backups have fared unusually well against this Seattle team in recent years. In fact, Dalton beat them just last season with the Saints.

Every game is unique, but there does seem to be a pattern that repeats in these games where they lose to backups and boring game manager type QBs. First, they play zone defense practically the entire game, they get dinked and dunked down the field every possession, they lose by a touchdown and then coach Pete Carroll blames it all on not running the ball enough.

Hopefully this time around is different. However, now instead of feeling confident heading into a home game against an inferior team, some Seahawks fans are getting anxious. Here’s what they’re sharing on social media following the news that Dalton will likely start over Young.

as a seahawks fan, i hate it — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 21, 2023

Looking highly likely Andy Dalton starts versus Seahawks. That’s a shame for a variety of reasons. https://t.co/kcdnyqtgGZ — Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) September 21, 2023

No no no no he needs to play. Andy Dalton is the exact kind of cursed backup QB that wins games against Seattle. https://t.co/sLsbSxWrIz — Hustle Chillson (@HustleChillson) September 20, 2023

I’ve never been more scared of Andy Dalton than I am right now https://t.co/dbXW3cSu62 — Isaac 🔱 (1-1)(81-68) (@mikalbridge) September 21, 2023

There’s gonna be a barrage of #TakeQuakes next week when Andy Dalton puts up better numbers against Seattle than Bryce did vs Atlanta/New Orleans because the Seahawks defense is the most favorable matchup schematically and talent-wise for Carolina thus far https://t.co/rIDbKRC7v3 — Reid (@The_Reid) September 21, 2023

You mean Andy Dalton who is 3-1 lifetime vs the Seahawks? — Everything Seahawks All at Once (@SeattleSeaThink) September 21, 2023

can’t wait to watch andy dalton put up numbers on sunday https://t.co/CfLeAgKefZ — jm lenderman (@isitcooltocrash) September 21, 2023

Looking like bad news for the Seahawks https://t.co/mJR9tmd4GG — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) September 21, 2023

I’m not ready for Andy Dalton to drop 400 passing yards on us this weekend — Nathaniel Hoeye (@Nanonate23) September 21, 2023

Andy Dalton represents our greatest weakness: A quarterback who knows what he's doing. — Nathan Bishop (@nathan_h_b) September 21, 2023

Andy Dalton revenge game coming — Jordan Wu (@jordanwu12) September 21, 2023

Andy Dalton has a 3-1 record against Seattle. Thanks for cursing us @tinojr20 🤦🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/hp3L6j2uHh — SportsEthos Seattle Seahawks Coverage (@EthosSeahawks) September 21, 2023

andy dalton playing against seattle is going to be the death of me this weekend https://t.co/HEXCmhMD6H — CJ (@cj_ayy_) September 21, 2023

Seahawks about to make Andy Dalton look like a first ballot hall of famer this weekend https://t.co/tnAUqFAXz2 — 🏔Brandon Lantz🏔 (@Brandon__Lantz) September 21, 2023

Andy Dalton wird Seattle in die Hölle schicken — Daniel twit(t)ert (@WasEinHumburg) September 21, 2023

The Seahawks are gonna let Andy Dalton go 28/39 364 yds 3 tds we're so cooked https://t.co/YFBC7M5uh7 — 🥄𝓜𝓪𝓯𝓲𝓪 (83-68) (1-1) (3-0) (@toyotathon21) September 21, 2023

Is Andy Dalton season anything like Colt McCoy season? — Patrick J (@PatrickJBurke84) September 21, 2023

Andy Dalton certainly wasn’t the reason for the win, but he was the starter when the Saints beat the Seahawks last year. -16-24, 187 yards, TD, INT *the 32 carries for 215 yards between Kamara and Taysom Hill was more of the issue — Mike Lefko (@MikeLefko) September 21, 2023

No bap Andy Dalton finna pick us apart — KOOLER FINAL FORM (@bhap__) September 21, 2023

Seahawks and allowing backup QBs to look MVP caliber incoming—hello, Bengals Andy Dalton. https://t.co/ApQEWvgnQa — Trang (@traaang) September 21, 2023

Andy dalton gonna cook us 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Thai Dolla $ign (@B1GPANDA) September 21, 2023

Gamed by Andy Dalton in 2023 💔 — Lane Smith (@lanevanilla) September 21, 2023

andy dalton will 100% beat the seahawks this sunday btw — Nick (@nickgrimes44) September 21, 2023

Andy Dalton gonna light us up😂 — Pratt (@Pratt225) September 21, 2023

Andy Dalton will slice and dice the Hawks D. All back ups go crazy — Ben Ray (@bigplaybenray) September 21, 2023

Seahawks at the crib against back up old ass Andy Dalton going to end up being 1 of them type games lol — Jeremy (@JHill_4) September 21, 2023

As a Seahawks fan I'm afraid of Andy Dalton. Seattle consistently struggles against backup QBs and I'll never understand it. — NyHawk (@CheeseWeasel44) September 21, 2023

That means Andy Dalton is coming? Oh boy. Seattle against aged backup QBs don’t mix well. https://t.co/ZtTdJsoMbU — ATX C Hawk (@ATX_C_Hawk) September 21, 2023

Andy Dalton about to have another career day in Seattle. https://t.co/c8DI7OnD0G — Joshua Hammond (@iJoshHammond) September 21, 2023

If we get roasted by Andy Dalton in the year 2023 while honoring our superbowl win, I will commit crimes that will reach the front page of major news outlets. #Seahawks #CARvsSEA https://t.co/7Q16Ewml7w — 𓅓 Salmon Lover Boy 𓅓 (@hayzowl) September 21, 2023

Y'all will probably beat my Hawks this Sunday. Backup QBs always kill us. And Andy Dalton has always been an issue for us — NFCSeattleWest (@NFCSeattleWest) September 21, 2023

Andy Dalton 3-1 against Seattle with a win last year. No likey — Why Dude Why (@genius_clearly) September 21, 2023

If the Seahawks lose to an Andy Dalton Panthers team at home in front of the 2013 squad season is over🙂 — Le☔️ (@ThereGoLeban) September 21, 2023

