Seahawks-Falcons game stopped in Seattle due to unlicensed drone

Doug Farrar
With 6:42 left in Sunday’s game between the Seahawks and Falcons at Seattle’s Lumen Field, play was stopped due to the reported presence of… an unlicensed drone flying around the field. Head official Tra Blake stopped play and told both teams to return to their sidelines.

As you can also see below, the Washington Huskies’ game against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday night was stopped for the same reason.

Should Seattle be worried? As a local resident, I’m a bit concerned about going outside at all, though this could just be a local tech bro who cut his cable and is looking to get free views of his favorite teams with the cunning but nefarious use of illicit technology.

