Seahawks will face a ton of tough decisions with 2022 free agents originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks were able to make some moves this offseason with the little cap space that they had.

And they also made sure to keep QB Russell Wilson happy as well with all that was going on when the season ended suddenly.

But as the 2021 season only being a few months away, the Seahawks will have to start to think about the moves they will have to make for the 2022 season.

Especially surrounding the free agents the plan to keep or let go.

According to Spotrac.com, the Seahawks have 44 players who will be out of contract at the end of this season.

While some are pretty deep in the depth chart, there are a few that are significant contributors.

Here are a few names that you might recognize that will free agents once this season wraps up:

Duane Brown – 36 – OT

Jamal Adams – 26 – S

Quandre Diggs – 29 – S

Rashaad Penny – 26 – RB

Brandon Shell – 30 – OT

Gerald Everett – 27 – TE

Ahkello Witherspoon – 27 – CB

Will Dissly – 25 – TE

Ethan Pocic – 26 – C

DJ Reed – 25 – CB

Tre Flowers – 26 – CB

Cedric Ogbuehi – 29 – OT

Aldon Smith – 32 – DE

Ryan Neal – 26 – S

These names the Seahawks will have to consider on if they ill bring them back or let me move onto another team.

Obviously, that’s not something to worry about at this moment, but it most definitely will be on the minds of Pete Caroll and John Schneider once the season wraps up.