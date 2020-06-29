Seahawks to face new Patriots QB Cam Newton on primetime in 2020

Week 2 just got a lot more intriguing for the Seattle Seahawks.

When the 2020 regular season schedule came out, many wondered why the Seahawks home opener in Week 2 against the Patriots was on primetime. Tom Brady had departed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New England appeared to be readying for a potential rebuilding year with Jarrett Stidham at QB.

Now the Patriots might have Cam Newton under center after signing the one-time NFL MVP on Sunday. Newton had been a free agent since being released by the Panthers earlier this offseason. The Patriots seemed like an obvious choice from the jump, and now Bill Belichick has finally pulled the trigger.

Newton's one-year deal is incentive-laden and worth up to $7.5 million.

The quarterback's last two seasons were marred by injury – a shoulder injury in 2018 and a foot injury in 2019 that limited him to just two games. Assuming he's back to full strength and has a clean bill of health, it's hard to imagine Newton not beating out Stidham for the starting job in New England.

It's fitting that his first road game with the Patriots would come against the Seahawks, a team he has plenty of history against. Newton is just 1-5 in six games against Seattle with 1,144 passing yards, five touchdowns, four interceptions and a 77.8 rating. His one win versus the Seahawks came in the Divisional Round of the 2015 playoffs where Carolina edged Seattle, 31-24.

Newton and Belichick joining forces will be a storyline that everyone is eager to follow from the second training camp opens in late July. The immediate opportunity to win a primetime matchup on the road in Seattle will offer a strong indication as to how that relationship might play out over the course of the 2020 regular season as well as what Newton's future might hold beyond the next 16 games.

