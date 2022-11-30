Seahawks to face off against Rams LB Bobby Wagner for 1st time

The Seattle Seahawks and coach Pete Carroll will get to square off against former teammate, linebacker Bobby Wagner, for the first time this season when the squad takes on the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday on the road.

“He’s been so consistent for so long, he’s a terrific athlete at the spot,” Carroll told reporters on Wednesday. “He’s an excellent tackler and all the diagnostics and all that stuff – he’s got it all. But it’s his consistency that has been remarkable. He’s always there and he always battles.

“It’s the only way we’ve ever known him.”

The #Seahawks will face Bobby Wagner for the first time, and here at the VMAC, we still have a whiteboard that's been out of service since March. pic.twitter.com/dZeCH9MntX — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) November 30, 2022

Wagner signed a long-term deal with Los Angeles as a free agent this year, his first new team since his selection by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft out of Utah State. He remains legendary in Seattle.

“We’ve missed everything about him,” Carroll continued. “There’s no replacing him. He was a unique, one-of-a-kind guy.”

The Seahawks and Rams are set to kick off from Los Angeles this Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT. You can find everything you need to know to tune in below.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire