The Seattle Seahawks continue to catch break after break in the early going of the 2019 regular season. Drew Brees, who injured his thumb on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, will miss at least six weeks with a torn ligament.

That means Teddy Bridgewater will start for the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 against the Seahawks. Bridgewater completed 17-of-30 pass attempts against the Rams for 165 yards, no touchdowns and no picks. Seattle is also likely to see a hefty dose of gadget quarterback Taysom Hill. Sean Payton is sure to get creative in how to give the Saints the best chance to win at CenturyLink Field without Brees.

The Saints offense still has plenty of weapons, notably Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas, but next Sunday's game now becomes a must-win for Seattle.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This will be the third week in a row that the Seahawks have benefitted from significant injuries to the opposing team. The Cincinnati Bengals were missing left tackle Cordy Glenn and star wideout A.J. Green in Week 1. Ben Roethlisberger left Sunday's game with an elbow injury and didn't play the entire second half. Now Seattle will get to host the Saints without their Hall of Fame quarterback.

#Seahawks catching a ton of breaks in the early going:



Week 1 - Cordy Glenn and A.J. Green

Week 2 - Ben Roethlisberger (for a half)

Week 3 - Drew Brees



Huge for a team that's a notoriously slow starter. https://t.co/ByZfA9Mt6B











— Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) September 16, 2019

Story continues

Make no mistake, the Seahawks don't owe anybody an apology for their good fortune. Seattle is a notorious slow starter and simply need to take advantage of the opportunity that has presented itself. As long as they take care of business, they'll be sitting pretty at 3-0 ahead of a Week 4 road game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Seahawks to face Drew Brees-less Saints in Week 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest