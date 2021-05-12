Seahawks to face Colts in Indianapolis Week 1 of 2021 NFL regular season

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Liz Mathews
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Seattle Seahawks now know their Week-1 matchup to start the 2021 NFL regular season. Seattle will travel to Indianapolis to square off against the Colts on Sunday, Sept. 12.

The game will kick off at 10 a.m. PT on FOX and mark the first time Seattle has traveled to Indy since 2013.

The rest of the Seahawks’ schedule will be revealed at 5:00 p.m. PT Wednesday evening. You can tune into the three-hour special on the NFL Network or channel Q13 FOX locally for a breakdown of all the 2021 regular-season contests.

Related

Is Seahawks safety Jamal Adams in line for the next big contract extension?

Recommended Stories