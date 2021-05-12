Seahawks to face Colts in Indianapolis Week 1 of 2021 NFL regular season

The Seattle Seahawks now know their Week-1 matchup to start the 2021 NFL regular season. Seattle will travel to Indianapolis to square off against the Colts on Sunday, Sept. 12.

The game will kick off at 10 a.m. PT on FOX and mark the first time Seattle has traveled to Indy since 2013.

The rest of the Seahawks’ schedule will be revealed at 5:00 p.m. PT Wednesday evening. You can tune into the three-hour special on the NFL Network or channel Q13 FOX locally for a breakdown of all the 2021 regular-season contests.

