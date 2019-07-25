Seahawks DE Ezekiel Ansah avoids PUP, may be ready for Week 1

For all of the names on the Seattle Seahawks Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP), Ezekiel Ansah is noticeably absent.

Ansah remains on the active roster at the onset of training camp and continues to progress seemingly ahead of schedule. It was originally thought that he'd be out at least the first month of the year. Now Pete Carroll said he wouldn't rule out Ansah being available for the regular season opener on Sept. 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I'm just thinking that he is (going to be ready for Week 1), and then we'll just go from there," Carroll said.

Seattle signed Ansah on May 10 to a one-year, $9 million deal in the hopes that the veteran would fill the void created by trading Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs. A shoulder injury limited Ansah to just four sacks in seven games in 2018. Surgery on the injured shoulder diminished his free agent market, and he opted to sign a prove-it deal with the Seahawks. Ansah recorded two double-digit sack seasons and made one Pro Bowl (2015) during his six-year tenure with the Detroit Lions.

Carroll said Ansah reported for camp at around 270 pounds, up from the 250 range during the offseason program. His shoulder is structurally sound at this point, now it's just about gaining strength as Seattle eases him back into the fold. Ansah is currently participating in walkthroughs as well as doing some individual work.

"He's been moving great, and he's in terrific shape already," Carroll said. "We're just going to ease ourselves into these days and see how he can handle the work. We don't want to rush it. We thought all along that it would probably be all the way through camp. The fact that he isn't on PUP now and that he's going to get work -- he'll be in walkthroughs today -- so he can actively be involved."

L.J. Collier, Cassius Marsh, Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin will be the names jockeying for position on the depth chart at edge rusher until Ansah returns. Once he's full go, Ansah figures to take over as the man leading Seattle's pass rush. His availability from the jump would be welcomed good news for the Seahawks as they'll be without Jarran Reed for the first six games of 2019. Reed, the team's top interior rusher, has been suspended for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Ansah is one of the top wild cards on the roster, but Carroll seems to believe that the Seahawks will be getting the vintage version of the former fifth-overall pick in 2013.

"We're really looking forward to him being a big factor," Carroll said.

