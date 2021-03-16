Seahawks expected to sign former 49ers CB Ahkello Witherspoon
The Seahawks may have found a replacement this season for cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who agreed to a three-year deal with the Jaguars on Tuesday. Seattle is expected to sign former 49ers cornerback, Ahkello Witherspoon, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Witherspoon was originally selected by the 49ers in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Colorado. He had a visit with Seattle before the draft was conducted. Josina Anderson is reporting it’s a one-year deal for Witherspoon in Seattle