Seahawks expected to ramp up efforts to re-sign Leonard Williams

If the Seahawks are going to re-sign defensive lineman Leonard Williams to a long-term deal, today would be a good day to get it done. Tomorrow marks the unofficial start of free agency with the league’s legal tampering period beginning – when free agents are able to start negotiating with other teams.

General manager John Schneider insists the team would love to have Williams back, but time is running out. According to Jeremy Fowler at ESPN, the Seahawks are expected to ramp things up today.

“And the Seahawks are expected to ramp up their efforts to re-sign Williams, who played well coming off last year’s trade. Getting something done before Monday would be optimal for Seattle.”

While they can technically still re-sign Williams any time, facts are that there are a bunch of teams who have more cap space than the Seahawks and who have a greater need for interior defensive line help. Odds are Williams can make more money if he hits the open market than by staying, hence the impetus to get a deal done today.

