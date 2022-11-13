Seahawks expected to offer ‘long-term’ contract to Geno Smith after season

According to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, the Seahawks are expected to offer quarterback Geno Smith a “long-term” contract after this season is over.

Smith has definitely proven himself a worthy starter this season – in fact he’s been playing at a top-five level. The only question here is what the definition of long-term means to Seattle, what it means to Smith, and if there’s room to meet somewhere in the middle.

