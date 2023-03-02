Seahawks expect tight end Will Dissly to be ready to go by training camp

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly suffered an unusual injury last year against the Kansas City Chiefs which cut his season short.

“He damaged a bone on the outside of his knee,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters this week from the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. “It’s really a rare injury that we haven’t seen before, so that’s why it took some time to figure out how he was going to return. It naturally seemed to heal well.”

Good news for the tight end, who very well could have been headed to the operating table if there had been a different outcome.

“He’s doing really well and making progress,” Carroll continued. “There was a time here when we were relooking to determine whether we need surgery or whether he would recover without it, and it seems that he’s able to do that, so that would be a real positive.”

Carroll even believes Dissly could be able to return in time for the start of training camp this summer.

“I think so,” Carroll said. “I think he will be, yeah.”

Related

Seahawks hopeful safety Jamal Adams can avoid setbacks in recovery

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire