Seahawks expect Ramsey to shadow Metcalf, but Rams won’t reveal plan

Every week in the NFL, there are games within the game – individual matchups that help decide the outcome. When the Rams and Seahawks square off on Sunday afternoon, there will be plenty of those, but maybe none bigger than Jalen Ramsey against DK Metcalf.

It’s a matchup between two alphas with elite physical traits, with both guys playing at an extremely high level this season. Ramsey hasn’t been shadowing receivers much this season because of how often the Rams play zone coverage, but we could see them stick their No. 1 corner on Seattle’s No. 1 receiver.

That’s how the Seahawks are expecting it to play out, according to Brian Schottenheimer.

Brian Schottenheimer says #Seahawks expect Rams to have Jalen Ramsey shadow DK Metcalf Sunday. Last time a team shadowed Metcalf with its top CB, Tyler Lockett 15 catches, 20 targets, 200 yards, 3 touchdowns three games ago at Arizona. @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 13, 2020

The Rams haven’t revealed what their plan for Metcalf is, however. Brandon Staley said on Wednesday that it’ll be a great matchup – if they line up across from each other. Based on his comments, it seems like the Rams are going to have Ramsey on Metcalf at times, but not for the entire game.

“This is going to be a great chess match between these two guys, if they line up near each other. This is why as a fan, or someone that covers the game or coaches the game – this is what gets you excited about pro sports, is to see two elite players square off against one another,” he said. “We all know it’s a team game, but there’s that game within the game and these two guys are as good as I think that I’m seeing right now in the NFL at their positions. You know, I think DK is playing as well at the receiver position as anybody. I think Jalen – you know the way I feel about him, I feel like he’s the best DB in the game. So, it’s going to be a great matchup. I think it’s a long game. So as a player, you can’t just do one thing the whole time. I mean, you’re going to have to mix it up, we’re going to try and mix our coverages up, move the hard downs around and play the way we normally play, but that game within the game this week is going to be an exciting one for everybody involved.”

What makes covering Metcalf especially difficult is the fact that Tyler Lockett is on the other side. He’s no slouch, either, and had arguably the best game by a wide receiver this season against the Cardinals when they stuck Patrick Peterson on Metcalf; Lockett went off for 15 catches, 200 yards and three touchdowns.

Expect a lot of different matchups throughout the game, but when No. 20 lines up across from No. 14, all eyes will be on that battle.

