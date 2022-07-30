What Seahawks expect from ‘playmaker’ Sidney Jones IV this year

The Seattle Seahawks only have a couple of practices under their belts in this year’s training camp, but coach Pete Carroll has already gotten a pretty good look at some of his players.

After Thursday’s session, Carroll was asked about the new-look defense and how the defensive backs have been fitting into the program. Carroll had high praise for former Husky, Sidney Jones IV.

“Sidney is a playmaker, he is a field guy, he has great awareness, he’s really smart, positions, sees well, reads well, has terrific hands, and plays the ball really well,” Carroll told reporters. “Now that he has showed us that he knows what is going on, knows how we want to play him, and how it fits in the scheme, now we are really trying to draw to his strengths and allow him to fit in.”

Jones was first traded to the Seahawks last summer and re-signed a one-year deal at the start of free agency. Carroll is excited for his second season in Seattle.

“The way we coach him up and the way we play him, not everybody has to be exactly the same is what I’m saying,” Carroll continued. “Sid has his way and he’s going to be a hard guy to move because he is so sharp, is on it, and you can really count on him.

“He’s done well.”

