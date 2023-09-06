Seahawks expect Jaxon Smith-Njigba to play this week

Seahawks first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba is on track to play against the Rams in Week One.

Smith-Njigba had wrist surgery a couple of weeks ago and he resumed practicing last week. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said at that time that the team hoped the wideout would be able to play in the season opener and Carroll told reporters on Wednesday that he expects Smith-Njigba to be in the lineup.

Having Smith-Njigba would give the Seahawks their full complement of first-team receivers for Geno Smith to work with. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett round out that group.

The team's other first-round pick also returned to practice this week, but Carroll said he was not ready to say if cornerback Devon Witherspoon will play. Witherspoon has been dealing with a hamstring injury.