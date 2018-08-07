Seahawks expect Doug Baldwin for Week 1, less sure about Dion Jordan

The Seahawks may not have wide receiver Doug Baldwin on the field during the preseason, but they aren’t worried about the regular season.

That was the word from Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll on Tuesday. Baldwin has been shut down due to a sore knee that was bothering him before camp started, but Carroll said on 710 ESPN that the team is confident he’ll be revved up again in time to face the Broncos on September 9.

Defensive end Dion Jordan‘s outlook isn’t quite as clear. Jordan is sidelined by what Carroll called a “stress issue” in his shin and the coach said it remains to be seen if he’ll be OK by the time the regular season starts.

“Doug for sure,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “Dion, we won’t know until we get him back out. We know exactly what’s going on with Doug. He’s going to be able to make it back barring setbacks of some kind.”

Jordan was projected to play a big role across from Frank Clark after recording 18 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumbles in five games last season. Those games were the first he played since 2014 and it looks like word on his next game appearance will have to wait a while longer.