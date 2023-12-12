Seahawks expect Devon Witherspoon to play in Week 15

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith's status for Week 15 is up in the air due to the groin injury that sidelined him in Sunday's loss to the 49ers, but the word is more positive about another injured member of the team.

Rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon left the 49ers loss after suffering a hip pointer early in the contest and head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday that the team won't be sure about his availability against the Eagles until later in week. Carroll went on to say that he expects Witherspoon will be able to go against the NFC East club.

"He's had a fantastic start. I would expect he's going to make it back this week, and he'll be out there battling again," Carroll said, via the team's website.

Carroll said that cornerbacks Artie Burns and Tre Brown should also be able to play against the Eagles and having an extra day to prepare for the Monday night game would seem to be a good thing for the Seahawks' chances of getting everyone back.