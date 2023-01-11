Seahawks estimate Ryan Neal as limited in Tuesday’s practice

The Seahawks held a walkthrough Tuesday on their first practice day of the week heading into Saturday’s game against the 49ers.

The team estimated safety Ryan Neal (knee) as a limited participant, his first practice since Dec. 9.

Neal went on the practice report with his knee injury in Week 14. He played Week 14 and Week 15 but missed the past three games with his injury.

He has 66 tackles, an interception, eight pass breakups and a forced fumble in an All-Pro caliber season.

Offensive guard Phil Haynes (ankle), running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle/quad), tight end Noah Fant (knee), cornerback Xavier Crawford (hamstring) and defensive end Shelby Harris (knee) were listed as non-participants.

Linebacker Bruce Irvin (pectoral) and nose tackle Al Woods (Achilles) joined Neal as limited.

Receiver Tyler Lockett (shin), offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (knee), offensive guard Damien Lewis (ankle), running back Ken Walker III (ankle) and cornerback Tariq Woolen (ankle) were estimated as full participants.

