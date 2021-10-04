Seahawks escape 49ers with win and no notable new injuries

The Seattle Seahawks advanced to 2-2 on the year after beating the division-rival San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Seattle was able to escape the contest with very few new injuries – and nothing notable of concern.

Coach Pete Carroll provided an update during his postgame press conference.

Offensive tackle Jamarco Jones, who was inactive against the 49ers, has been battling an unknown illness.

“We don’t know what’s going on because he was sick right at the end of the week last week,” Carroll said. “Not COVID sick, but just kind of something that was making like sick to his stomach. So he was ill and it kicked in again yesterday, today.”

Wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett both made it through the game unscathed after dealing with minor injuries earlier in the week.

“They made it through,” Carroll noted. “And both those guys seem to, there were some question marks and I’m really proud of those guys. Never doubted for a second. Never gave us any inclination that they wouldn’t go and those guys continue to do great stuff.”

As for Carlos Dunlap . . . “He got his toe jammed,” Carroll said, without providing further details.

The Seahawks have a short week to recover, now set to face the Rams for Thursday Night Football.

