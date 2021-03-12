Seahawks give ERFA tenders to OG Kyle Fuller and DT Bryan Mone

With free agency just around the corner, fans around the NFL are bracing for a glimpse of what their respective teams will look like for the 2021 season.

The Seattle Seahawks will have decisions to make with limited cap space and several key players hitting free agency. They have already released defensive end Carlos Dunlap and refrained from using the franchise tag on any of their impending FAs.

In other news, Seattle has extended exclusive rights free agents tenders to offensive guard Kyle Fuller and defensive tackle Bryan Mone, two players who have seen limited action, although the latter showed promise as a run-stuffer in 2020.

The Seahawks have also tendered defensive tackle Byran Mone as an exclusive-rights free agent, I'm told. Another expected move. The 6-3/366-pound Mone played in 10 games last year (missed six with an ankle injury) as an early-down rotational guy behind Jarran Reed and Poona Ford. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 11, 2021

Free agency starts on March 17 at 1:00 p.m. PT. It will be intriguing to see what the Seahawks do amid all the Russell Wilson drama.

Related