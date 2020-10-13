Seahawks enter bye week with no new injuries, Pete Carroll doesn’t know who will return from injury after bye

Pete Carroll has no timetable on when certain players could return after bye week originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks thankfully had no new injuries in the 27-26 win against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

But they aren’t sure who will be back from their injuries when the team returns for the Week 7 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Head coach Pete Carroll stated last week that safety Jamal Adams and running back Carlos Hyde should be back for that game after missing two games.

The other names on the list are a different story.

Players such as Seahawks guard Mike Iupati, safety Lano Hill, linebacker Jordyn Brooks, and listed injured reserves receiver Phillip Dorsett and defensive end Rasheem Green all could potentially return to the field as well, but it really depends on these next two weeks.

To Carroll’s knowledge, there are no new updates on when those players could be back.

Pete Carroll said no updates on IR/NFI/PUP guys. That includes Darrell Taylor, Rashaad Penny and Colby Parkinson.#Seahawks — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) October 12, 2020

“I checked before I came down today to make sure if there are any updates. We really don't have any updates on those guys,” Carroll said on Monday’s presser.

Through the first five weeks, the Seahawks have dealt with a lot of injuries on both sides of the ball and have still been able to maintain a perfect 5-0 record.

With the bye week to help, the Seahawks could expect to be almost at full health once again, and with the players such as Ryan Neal and Ugo Amadi stepping up to the plate, the Seahawks have the potential to continue the momentum they are riding for the remainder of the season.

This bye week is an important one, and the Seahawks know they might be able to capitalize on it when they return to action.