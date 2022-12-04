Seahawks elevate WR Laquon Treadwell, LB Vi Jones from practice squad

The @Seahawks elevated two players from the practice squad this afternoon, and downgraded RB Travis Homer to Out (knee/illness). #GoHawks https://t.co/RRY5nXyV62 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 3, 2022

The Seattle Seahawks announced a couple of moves on Saturday afternoon ahead of their Week 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Seattle elevated two players from the practice squad – wide receiver Laquon Treadwell and linebacker Vi Jones.

Treadwell was elevated last week as well and Jones for the last two outings. If the Seahawks want to utilize Jones again in the future, he will need to be added to the 53-man roster.

Finally, running back Travis Homer has been downgraded from questionable to play to out for Sunday’s contest. Homer was listed on Friday’s injury report will both a knee injury and an illness.

Kickoff between the Seahawks and Rams is set for 1:05 p.m. PT.

