Seahawks elevate two players from practice squad, place one on IR

The Seattle Seahawks announced a couple of roster moves on Saturday in preparation for today’s matchup with the Saints. They also placed one of their starting defenders on the injured reserve list earlier this week.

Here is a quick run-down of their Week 5 moves before we get into today’s game.

DE Darryl Johnson: Placed on injured reserve

(AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

On Friday the team announced that Johnson has been placed on IR. Johnson’s run defense had catapaulted him into the starting lineup on early downs. Unfortunately, Johnson suffered a foot injury against the Lions and will be out a while. He won’t be eligible to return to the active roster for four weeks.

Elevated from practice squad: LB Cullen Gillaspia

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

For the second week in a row, Gillaspa has been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad, which he joined in Week 4. Gillaspia is primarily a special teams contributor and he played 18 snaps in Detroit in that phase.

Elevated from practice squad: LB Christian Jones

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Seahawks also elevated veteran Christian Jones from the practice squad. He’s one of several former Bears defenders on the team who played for associate head coach Sean Desai last season. He played 12 special teams snaps last week but may be asked to help out on defense with Johnson out.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire