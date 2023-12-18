Seahawks elevate Sean Mannion, Ty Okada

Seattle has made a couple of elevations for Monday night's game against Philadelphia.

The Seahawks have brought up quarterback Sean Mannion and safety Ty Okada from the practice squad.

After missing last week's game, quarterback Geno Smith is once again questionable for the contest with a groin injury. He was limited for all three practices this week. Drew Lock is set to start if Smith can't play.

Safety Jamal Adams is also questionable with a knee issue. He did not practice for all three days.

The Seahawks will announce their inactives 90 minutes before Monday's kickoff.