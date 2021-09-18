The Seahawks opened a window for defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche to play in his first regular season game since 2019 with a roster move on Saturday.

The Seahawks announced that they have elevated Nkemdiche from the practice squad for their game agains the Titans. They also announced that wide receiver Dee Eskridge has been downgraded to out after initially being listed as doubtful to play with a concussion.

Nkemdiche was a 2016 Cardinals first-round pick, but only started six of the 27 games he played with the team over the first three seasons. He played two games for the Dolphins in 2019 and was out of the league entirely last season. He was waived by the Seahawks at the cut to 53 players, but re-signed to the practice squad.

Eskridge was a second-round pick this year and had one catch for six yards in his regular season debut.

Seahawks elevate Robert Nkemdiche to active roster, rule out Dee Eskridge originally appeared on Pro Football Talk