Seahawks elevate RB/KR Godwin Igwebuike from practice squad again

The Seahawks have announced one roster move ahead of tonight’s crucial matchup with the 49ers.

For the second straight week, running back Godwin Igwebuike has been elevated from the practice squad.

Igwebuike made his Seattle debut last week against the Panthers and was one of only a handful of bright spots. He gave a shot in the arm to a return game that’s made very few splash plays this season. Igwebuike returned three kickoffs against Carolina, beginning with a 50-yarder. He totaled 104 yards in all, averaging 34.7 per attempt.

That’s the best the Seahawks’ return game has looked in a long time, so he’ll be given another championship opportunity tonight. By comparison, Deejay Dallas has averaged 22.5 yards per attempt this year.

Igwebuike will be out of practice squad elevations after this, so Seattle will need to cut somebody from the 53-man roster next week if they want to give him the KRO job long-term.

