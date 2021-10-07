Phillip Dorsett is set to make his Seahawks debut tonight.

Dorsett, the veteran wide receiver, has been elevated from the Seahawks’ practice squad to their active roster and will be eligible to play tonight against the Rams.

A 2015 first-round pick of the Colts, Dorsett has good speed and playmaking ability but has never lived up to expectations. He spent two years in Indianapolis and three in New England before signing with the Seahawks last year, but he was injured and never played a game with Seattle.

This year Dorsett played one game with the Jaguars before being released and returning to Seattle.

The Seahawks also put wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge on injured reserve.

Seahawks elevate Phillip Dorsett from practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk