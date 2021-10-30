Seahawks elevate LB Tanner Muse from practice squad for Jaguars game

The Seahawks only made one roster move on Saturday ahead of tomorrow’s home-game against the Jaguars: linebacker Tanner Muse has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster. Muse was a third-round pick last year but the Raiders released him just before the season started. He missed his entire rookie season due to a foot injury, so this could be his first game.

The bigger implications of this being the team’s only move today is at the quarterback position. Each of the last two weeks Jake Luton had been elevated from the practice squad, serving as Geno Smith’s backup at QB on gamedays.

However, with Luton not getting the bump this week that means Jacob Eason will be the No. 2 guy behind Smith in tomorrow’s game. He’s the only other QB on the active roster and Danny Etling was released from the practice squad a few weeks ago.

