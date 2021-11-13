Seahawks elevate LB Tanner Muse from practice squad for Packers game

The Seattle Seahawks activated Russell Wilson and Dee Eskridge from the injured reserve list ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Green Bay Packers. The team is also calling up one player from the practice squad.

The team just announced that linebacker Tanner Muse has been elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s critical matchup.

Muse (6-foot-2, 227 pounds) was a third-round pick by the Raiders last year but didn’t play as a rookie and was cut before this season started. He played two weeks ago against Jacksonville, putting in 15 snaps on special teams. Expect more of the same against Green Bay.

Related

Seahawks opposing QB preview: Packers' Aaron Rodgers (or Jordan Love?)

List