Seahawks elevate Jason Peters for Sunday's game

The Seahawks elevated veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters from the practice squad for Saturday's game.

Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro, made his debut with the team last week.

With starting right tackle Abraham Lucas on injured reserve, Peters shared snaps with starter Stone Forsythe against the Browns. He played 26 snaps.

"This is a remarkable thing we're watching," coach Pete Carroll said this week, via Colin Gunther of the team website. "This is one-in-a-million that you see a guy like this that can play at a high level. He'll continue to be a factor for us."