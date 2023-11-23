Seahawks elevate Brett Rypien with Geno Smith questionable

The Seahawks elevated quarterback Brett Rypien from the practice squad, giving the Seahawks extra quarterback depth with starter Geno Smith dealing with an elbow injury.

Rypien signed to Seattle's practice squad earlier this month.

He has played two games, with one start, for the Rams this season.

The Seahawks also announced they activated defensive back Coby Bryant from injured reserve, making him available for tonight's game against the 49ers.

Safety Jerrick Reed II, who tore his ACL in last weekend's loss to the Rams, went on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Bryant, who was Seattle's nickel corner as a rookie, played in that role the first two games of this season before injuring a toe. He saw extensive time at safety in training camp and the preseason.